GENEVA — The city of Geneva Green Committee is hosting a native plant sale from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Geneva Farmers Market at the Finger Lakes Visitor Center.
Amanda’s Garden, Butterfly Effect and White Oak Nursery will be represented.
Native plants are adapted to the local climate and soil conditions where they occur naturally. These important plant species provide nectar, pollen, and seeds that serve as food for native butterflies, insects, birds and other animals. In addition, native plants require less fertilizer and insect pest control for survival.
The event will provide educational opportunities for those who may have questions about their gardens and native plants in general. The Montazuma Audubon Society will be on site to discuss how these plants support birds, native pollinators, and other native wildlife. In addition, a representative from the town of Geneva’s Lake Friendly Yards initiative will be available to discuss the use of chemical pesticides and fertilizers and how to grow a lawn that supports a natural biodiversity in household yards.
“The fall is a great time to plant new perennials, shrubs and trees,” City of Geneva Green Committee chair Richard Cox said.
Also Saturday, the Green Committee will offer a booth onsite to allow Genevans to sign up for its Adopt a Bed Garden program taking shape in Lakefront Park. Interested parties will take responsibility for a garden bed they choose and will care for that bed beginning in the spring of 2022. Each participant will receive any specific instruction that might be helpful to their duties, and a small sign with their name on it will be posted in their area.