GENEVA — City Manager Sage Gerling has hired a new director of public works and engineering.
Joe Venuti, who early in his career served as an assistant engineer for the city, is assuming leadership duties from current DPW Director Mark Perry, who is retiring in May.
In a press release, Gerling praised Perry, who has served the city for nearly 30 years.
“The city is grateful for Mark Perry’s leadership and guidance of the Public Works and Engineering Department,” she said. “He has built a creative, resourceful and efficient team for our community. We are thrilled to welcome Joe Venuti. His past experiences, strong management skills and collaborative spirit will be assets to the city.”
Gerling said Venuti brings considerable knowledge to the job. She said he has experience in construction inspection, building demolitions, estimating, purchasing and management in roles with the state Department of Transportation and with private contractor firms performing highway, site, civil and utility projects. The Geneva native holds a civil engineering technology degree from SUNY Alfred State College of Technology.
Venuti is excited to get started.
“I am honored by the opportunity to join the city of Geneva and help drive Geneva’s vision for the future,” he said. “It’s a challenge and it’s an opportunity. Geneva has a good public works team managing our infrastructure, including the sewer, water, streets, parks and facilities, as well as the water and wastewater treatment plants. I am excited to lead this team by fostering solidarity and exploring innovation. I am proud to be able to build relationships with Geneva leadership, Public Works staff and residents of this community.”
His wife is Pam Venuti, president and co-founder of the cancer-support organization, Thrive to Survive, which he serves as a volunteer.
Venuti already has joined the city staff as part of the DPW leadership transition.
“The coming months ahead are going to be difficult for many cities due to the coronavirus pandemic, but I will be communicating with all departments to ensure that the city’s infrastructure is in good shape during these trying times,” he said.