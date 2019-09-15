GENEVA — City residents won’t be paying more in property taxes under the proposed 2020 budget. However, they will likely see their water and sewer bills jump.
City Manager Sage Gerling unveiled the $27 million spending plan — including general, water and sewer funds — at a special City Council meeting Wednesday.
The tax rate under the proposed budget is $17.23 per assessed thousand, three cents lower than 2019. According to the city, a homeowner with a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $1,723 in taxes.
The 2020 tax levy — the amount to be raised by taxes — is about $7,022,573, a less than 1 percent increase over the 2019 levy of $6,976,885. This would be under the state tax cap, said the city.
While taxes in the general fund don’t rise, water and sewer rates do. The sewer fund increases 5.7 percent, while the water rate would go up 8.5 percent. The hikes, described by Gerling as “modest,” come despite spending decreases in both funds. The administration cites “decreasing consumption and increasing maintenance costs” as the reason rates are rising.
“As a city, we wrestle with a high tax burden for property owners and work hard to manage growth in expenditures as well as cultivate new revenue opportunities,” Gerling said in her budget message to Council. “To achieve the same 2019 tax rate for the 2020 general fund, department heads (were) asked to suspend or postpone department programs, new staffing requests and some new equipment or capital expenditures.”
One of those suspended programs is summer recreation, while the Office of Neighborhood Initiatives — to be renamed the Office of Community, Economic and Neighborhood Vitality — will be managed by Gerling for another year.
Additionally, a cut of nearly $30,000 is proposed for partner agencies that the city funds each year.
Gerling outlined a number of goals:
• Continue to conservatively forecast revenue in all three funds;
• Hold steady the city’s property tax rate;
• Increase modestly the water and sewer rates to rebalance decreased demand and increasing costs;
• Preserve fund balances in all three funds;
• Align services better to acknowledge a reduction in resources, while providing good value for essential services in the city; and
• Prioritize projects that align with the city’s Comprehensive Plan.
As for the rate hikes in the water and sewer funds, Gerling said the city “has drawn from the water and sewer fund balances to accommodate the gap between revenue and expenses in lieu of raising rates. In 2016, City Council adopted a conservative-based billing practice, which favored conservation of water resources at the expense of revenue for these two services. Current fund balances for these two funds are hovering at the minimum balances for 2020. Thus, the recommendation is to raise rates instead of depleting resources that are designed for one-time expenditures or emergencies.”
She said water fund revenues are down nearly $400,000 because of decreased billings in 2018, resulting in an operating deficit of around $130,000. Gerling added that the sewer fund “experienced a nearly identical decrease due to reduced consumption of water.”
Still, Gerling said the city is moving in the right direction fiscally.
“As seen during the 2018 financial audit, the city is on a path toward strong financial sustainability,” she said. “Based on current projections, 2019 looks to be another positive year financially. Department heads have done a great job limiting expenditures, and revenues are coming in as projected or better in some areas.”
She also noted that the city “has worked hard to rebuild the unrestricted fund balances in all three funds and will continue for 2020. Healthy unrestricted fund balances help to weather economic downturns and unforeseen emergencies. In addition, many agencies, including bond rating groups and the New York State Comptroller, utilize unrestricted fund balances as an indicator of fiscal health.”
Last year’s budget adoption was somewhat controversial, when Council cut $219,000 in spending on the night of the budget’s adoption, including significant reductions to the Office of Neighborhood Initiatives.
Councilors were asked Friday by email for comment.
Councilor Ken Camera responded that he needed time to digest the numbers; Councilor Jason Hagerman agreed.
“I recognize and appreciate the city manager’s effort in once again submitting the initial draft budget that holds the general fund budget at the same spending level as last year,” Hagerman said. “I’m sure she would love additional funding to pursue economic and neighborhood initiatives more aggressively. We’ll have to see what changes Council will request in our budget discussions.”