GENEVA — The 21st anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks will be remembered in the city Sunday.
The 20th annual remembrance ceremony, at the Long Pier Memorial at Lakefront Park, starts at 10 a.m. and features speeches by state and local officials, along with the annual laying of the wreath at the 9/11 Memorial.
City fire and police department members will be on hand, as will Joanne Galvin, the co-creator of the 9/11 Flag.
The ceremony will mark the 20th consecutive year the city is honoring those who gave their lives 21 years ago. It was initiated the year after the attacks by the late John Greco, then a city councilor.