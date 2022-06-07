GENEVA — Residents of the Ward 6/East Lakeview neighborhood are invited to another workshop focusing on possible improvements in the area.
And, they can share in some pizza as well.
The Geneva Open Space and Connectivity Planning Project consultant team is hosting the workshop from 4-7 p.m. June 9 at the Courtyard Apartments Community Room, 10 Goodman St.
The city said the goal is to get input on community wants and needs related to improving streets and sidewalks for walking, enhancing neighborhood parks and open space, envisioning the repurposing of the elevated Lehigh Valley rail line as a pedestrian trail, and creating safe and convenient ways to access the lakefront.
Those attending can take part in a walking tour along Marsh Creek, or drop in at any time.
“There will be opportunities to learn about the project’s background, funding and progress, interactive group activities and opportunities for individual feedback,” the city said in a press release.
Liz Toner, the city’s community engagement and events coordinator, said the meeting “will provide updated information and an updated presentation of the proposals based on all community input they’ve received and working with other community groups.”
Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be practiced, the city said.
The Open Space and Connectivity Strategy Planning project is charged with advancing a key element of the city’s open space and connectivity strategy within its state-approved North End Brownfield Opportunity Area revitalization plan. The city said the “project will assess feasibility and provide schematic designs for walking connections between East Lakeview, downtown and the waterfront, including over/across the rail lines and Routes 5&20 in conjunction with the roadway reconfiguration, a rails-to-trails study for the inactive rail line between Lehigh Valley Depot and East North Street, a Marsh Creek greenway concept, and associated cost estimates and environmental review.”
The 430-acre North End Brownfield Opportunity Area extends from the city’s northern boundary to the Seneca Lake shoreline and generally from Street to the city’s eastern boundary.
The project is funded by the state Department of State.