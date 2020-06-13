GENEVA — Those unhappy with their new property assessments still have time to argue them.
Assistant City Manager/Comptroller Adam Blowers said Grievance Day in the city is Tuesday. Property owners who wish to grieve their assessments must complete form RP 524, which can be found at www.tax.ny.gov by searching for RP 524. After completing the form, print a copy.
Once the form is submitted, Blowers said someone from the Assessor’s Office will be calling to schedule an appointment to be heard in front of the Board of Assessment Review. All appointments will be held via Zoom.
Anyone who has trouble accessing or filling out the form should contact the Assessor’s Office at (315) 789-0091.