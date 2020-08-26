GENEVA — A little more normalcy is returning to the city.
City Manager Sage Gerling has lifted an executive order that banned outdoor events that need city approval and/or are in need of city resources.
As city manager, Gerling also is deemed the director of public safety, and on March 13, she ordered that all such events be canceled until further notice because of the coronavirus outbreak.
Her new order allows the city to resume the event-approval process through the city Recreation Department for outdoor event applications submitted prior to March 13, and it also allows the city to begin accepting new applications for outdoor events occurring on or after Sept. 1.
“At the municipal level in March, through an executive order, we ceased taking applications or doing approvals for events on city property or using city resources,” Gerling said. “This executive order restarts the process, with COVID-19 safety measures in place, to administer applications for outdoor events.”
The events now allowed include block parties; cleanups; health fairs; mobile units; press conferences; production events; rallies; marches; demonstrations; religious events; festivals; parades; concerts; and movies.
However, the order says applicants must comply with federal, state and local regulations, as well as Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive orders regarding gatherings.
The order said applicants must develop a New York Forward safety plan and may need approval from Ontario County Public Health if requested by the city.
Gerling said the continuation of the order is dependent upon compliance with Cuomo’s executive orders and guidelines.
Those planning events should contact Recreation Director Dave Sharman at dsharman@geneva.ny.us.