GENEVA — The city hopes to soon have a new tool to take on tax delinquent vacant and abandoned properties that blight so many neighborhoods.
City Council gave its first of two necessary approvals earlier this month to a proposal to create a tax delinquent vacant and abandoned properties roll.
As part of the ordinance, an enforcement officer will designate qualifying properties for the roll.
Kathleen Labbe, a planner for the city, said the idea for the roll came by way of resident input.
“This (roll) was a result of meeting with neighbors,” she told Council at its Jan. 6 meeting. “This really came forward with community meetings I had with residents throughout the summer, as well as one we had last month addressing blight and abandoned properties throughout the city.”
Under the proposal, the registry will be a public document, allowing both staff and residents the ability to track properties.
The enforcing officer, coming from the city’s code office, can both place and remove properties from the registry. The officer will need to make three visits 30 days apart and at different times of the day to make a determination that the property is vacant or abandoned.
Among the indicators, as outlined in state law:
• Overgrown or dead vegetation.
• An accumulation of newspapers, circulars, flyers or mail.
• Past due utility notices, disconnected utilities, or utilities not in use.
• An accumulation of trash refuse or other debris.
• The absence of window coverings such as curtains, blinds, or shutters.
• One or more boarded, missing or broken windows.
• The property is open to casual entry or trespass.
Once placed on the roll, the property owner will be sent a formal notification from the city clerk that the property has been deemed vacant or abandoned. The property owner would have four months to appeal the decision.
Creating the vacant and abandoned properties roll will allow the city to foreclose on parcels after one year, as opposed to the current two-year period, expediting the process of moving them back on the tax rolls, said Labbe.
She cautioned that this is not a cure-all to the problem of blighted vacant buildings, that additional city measures are needed.
“I would encourage Council to not think of this as a silver bullet to completely addressing our blighted and vacant properties, but to think of this more as a first step,” Labbe said.
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall said it’s a good start.
“I think this is really just a fantastic step in the right direction,” he said. “I’m excited about this.”
Labbe said the registry will serve not only as a resource for the city, but will allow residents to provide tips on properties they think should be considered for placement.
The resolution passed Jan. 6 must get Council approval for a second time at an upcoming session, most likely the Feb. 3 regular meeting.