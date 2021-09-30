GENEVA — Code enforcement, public works and community engagement are areas City Council identified over the past year as in need of bolstered staffing in the coming budget year.
In City Manager Sage Gerling’s proposed 2022 budget, they would get it, but at a cost.
Under the proposed budget, spending would increase nearly $1.7 million — from 2021’s $16.6 million general fund budget to about $18.3 million for 2022. That’s an increase of a little over 10 percent.
And while that $1.7 million increase may seem relatively eye-popping, it follows a 2021 budget that was slashed significantly by City Council amid revenue issues related to COVID-19. To illustrate, Gerling notes her proposed spending plan is $1.6 million, or 9.8 percent, less than what a previous Council approved for 2020. That budget itself was ultimately reduced by the current Council because of revenue concerns amid business shutdowns.
Under the proposed budget, the tax levy — the amount to be raised by property taxes — would rise from $7,597,405 in 2021 to $7,947,629 for 2022, and it would exceed the state-set tax cap for the coming year by about $350,000, according to figures provided by the city administration.
The tax rate would rise from $16.21 in the current year to $16.80 for 2022, which reflects a 3.77 percent increase. For a home assessed at $100,000, the tax bill would be $1,680.
There are no rate increases for the water and sewer funds for 2022.
The overall spending plan is $27.1 million, when accounting for all three funds.
“The 2022 budget goal is to rebuild the city’s human capital, resources and infrastructure to effectively and efficiently provide the highest level of taxpayer value in serving our residents, businesses and visitors,” said Gerling in her budget message to City Council.
That rebuilding of “human capital” includes nine new positions at a 2022 cost of $670,000. It includes a new code enforcement officer; a deputy fire chief/fire marshal; four DPW positions, along with a capital projects manager; a community development specialist; and a contracted communications person shared with the Geneva Business Improvement District.
The new positions align with the following City Council priorities, said Gerling:
• Beefed-up code enforcement and a streamlined complaint process;
• Beautification efforts described as “quality of life improvements;
• Enhanced communication with residents related to city government activities, along with encouraging greater public engagement;
• Increased revenue opportunities.
• Adequate resources to maintain infrastructure, including the new downtown streetscape amenities, as well as Lakefront Park.
According to the city, 45 cents of every city dollar spent goes to public safety; 16 cents for public works; 15 cents for debt; 11 cents for administrative services; 7 cents for retiree health insurance; and 3 cents goes to community, economic, neighborhood, housing and recreational programs and services.
City Council, which got its first look at the city manager’s budget at a presentation last Wednesday, Sept. 22, is just getting started in its work on the 2022 spending plan.
Members will hold the required public hearing on the proposed spending plan at their regular meeting next Wednesday, Oct. 6 at 7 p.m., at Jordan Hall on the Cornell AgriTech campus, 630 W. North St.; the meeting will also be aired on the city YouTube page. Several work sessions are set to take place in October as Council moves towards adopting a budget.
To view the budget, go to https://bit.ly/3ikZBHz.