GENEVA — In 2011, the city demolished a dilapidated but architecturally significant former service station at 305 Main St. In the process, the city removed what it saw as an eyesore in downtown Geneva.
However, the vacant site has become a blight as well, and the city is looking to improve the spot’s appearance.
Public Works Director Joe Venuti told City Council at its Nov. 2 meeting about plans to upgrade the parking lot that sits at the bottom of the city parcel, which Geneva took title of in 2004. With $250,000 for the project already in the city’s capital budget, Venuti is planning to carry out already approved plans to develop a paved parking lot on the lower, flat section of the property, as well as other beautification measures, including some cover for a number of trash Dumpsters local businesses have in the area.
“It has become a default parking lot and trash-collection point,” Venuti said, noting DPW workers often have to go down to clean up garbage and other debris on the approximately half-acre parcel.
The project would create 44 standard-size parking spaces on the lower lot. An accurate project price has not been determined, he added.
“This is the year we should be moving that (project) forward,” City Manager Amie Hendrix said.
However, some wondered whether the city should look again for a developer for the parcel, including councilors Laura Salamendra (Ward 5), Anthony Noone (at-large) and Tom Burrall (Ward 1). Burrall said it wouldn’t hurt to put a “for sale” sign in front of the property.
“We should kick the tires a bit and see what the market bears,” he said.
Others, such as Ward 2’s Bill Pealer Jr., said there’s no need to erect a “for sale” sign.
“This property has been on the market for a long time,” he said.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera said he was not opposed to a parking lot, but like others who spoke, including Mayor Steve Valentino and Jan Regan (Ward 3), he said the sloped, grassy section of the property needs some primping, such as fencing or trees and benches.
Either way, adding a paved parking lot to the section below won’t discourage a developer from building at the top, Pealer added.
Camera had doubts that the Main Street site would be terribly attractive to most developers because of the slope, adding that another vacant lot downtown on South Exchange Street, commonly called the OEO site, would be easier to develop.
Valentino, who was on Council when the difficult decision to raze the service station was made, said members knew it would be a “major challenge to re-sell it in the future.”
Creating upgraded parking on the land, including lighting, “makes good sense” for downtown Geneva, he said.