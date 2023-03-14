GENEVA — The city is once again looking for residents to help with shade tree plantings in Geneva neighborhoods.
To qualify, residents need to have open green space between the street and sidewalk in front or alongside of their properties, Public Works Director Joe Venuti explained.
The DPW is working with the Geneva Shade Tree Committee to find property owners interested in planting street trees in open city rights-of-way.
The city, in cooperation with homeowners, planted 21 trees last fall.
“Trees are beautiful and provide important value to you and to the city,” Venuti said. “Trees can increase the resale value of your home and enhance privacy and boost the appearance of your street.”
And there are the environmental benefits of trees, which the city and the Shade Tree Committee noted, including air quality and providing cooling shade to lower ambient air temperatures in urban and residential spaces. They also improve water quality by absorbing groundwater and reducing storm run-off, while trees improve habitat for birds and other important wildlife, the city notes.
Venuti said healthy young trees are available at no cost in exchange “for a small promise that they will be watered regularly for the first year and protected from trunk damage by mowers and string trimmers.” He noted that the DPW will provide free tree trunk guards and initial waterings.
He said the city will provide guidance on selecting the species most suited to planting sites to minimize conflict with overhead and underground utilities and to avoid future issues with sidewalks, such as upheaval and cracking.
Venuti said planting sites are being created this spring, with trees set for placement by DPW crews this fall.
For more information about the program, contact Venuti at 315-789-3101 or Mark Perry at markperry@geneva.ny.us.