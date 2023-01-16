GENEVA — The city has mailed new property tax bills after it discovered errors in previously mailed statements the first week of January.
The city said the corrected tax bills were mailed Jan. 11 and are printed on purple paper to distinguish from the previous bills, which should be disregarded. The city said residents should receive the revised bills in five to seven days.
The first payment installment date has been extended to Feb. 13.
Any payments received prior to the discovery of billing errors will be applied toward the updated bill, the city said.
For more information, contact the city’s Comptroller office at 315-789-2114.