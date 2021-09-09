GENEVA — With the impacts of climate change in the news on a nearly nightly basis — from fires in the West to a hurricane that devastated communities from the Gulf Coast to New England — City Council has taken a step towards a future focused on renewable energy and away from fossil fuels.
By a 6-3 vote, Council approved a resolution last week that will move city electricity customers into Finger Lakes Community Choice, which it says enables participants to save money on electricity by pooling local demand to leverage the collective buying power of residents and small businesses. Doing that secures more favorable terms on electricity and community solar contracts; protects consumers; and supports renewable generation sources, according to the company.
Existing participants include the town of Geneva and the villages of Brockport, Honeoye Falls and Lima.
Finger Lakes Community Choice said it was formed in partnership with Joule Community Power, which the city has authorized to prepare a plan for submission to the state Department of Public Service.
Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan said the initiative merely changes the default energy option for city customers from NYSEG, which she said “at best supplies about 30% of energy from renewable sources,” to fully renewable sources, including solar.
“As individuals, we can do many things to reduce our carbon footprint — from composting to driving hybrid or electric cars to installing solar panels on our roofs, as I know Councilor (Bill) Pealer has done,” she said in prepared remarks at last Wednesday’s City Council meeting, where the resolution passed. “But the real impact happens when a large group of people take action. When a city steps forward and makes a move that cuts down on the use of resources that add to greenhouse gases, that can have a broad and important impact.”
Under the program, customers can choose to opt out of the renewable energy offering.
The program also promises reduced electric rates of 8% to 10%, said Richard Cox, a member of the city’s Green Committee, who urged Council to support the measure.
“Lowering the costs for our citizens isn’t something we can do often,” Cox told Council.
He said he was dumbfounded some councilors were questioning the program.
“Why aren’t all of you jumping up and down to deliver this to all of us?” he asked.
Three members of Council — Frank Gaglianese, Pealer and Mayor Steve Valentino — voted against the resolution.
Gaglianese and Valentino worried about the process of residents opting out of the renewable energy purchase program, while At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone, who ultimately voted to approve the move, wanted to ensure the city would clearly communicate options customers had regarding their electricity choices.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra said that will happen.
“They are going to get a letter that clearly explains how they can opt out,” she said. “We are not taking away people’s choice.”
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera, a participant in the town’s program, said he’s glad he joined.
“I’ve had good experience with this,” said Camera, who added that he has saved money as well.
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall said that regardless of whether money is saved, these types of programs are good for a planet in distress.
“This is about using less petroleum, using more wind and solar energy,” he said.
Gaglianese said he wanted more information before he would support the move.
“I just don’t feel comfortable about it and would like to table it,” he said, adding that he worries about what happens “if it does go bad and they don’t get the savings.”
And he is concerned that people who want to opt out will forget to do so and could potentially be hit with higher energy costs later.
Valentino said he’d heard from residents who had trouble opting out of the town program.