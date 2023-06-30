GENEVA — After a protracted search, the city has a director of planning and economic development.
David West, currently serving as planner for the town of Danby, Tompkins County, will start July 31, City Manager Amie Hendrix said Tuesday.
Hendrix said she made the appointment following a search process that included “both internal and external stakeholders from throughout the community.” She said those involved in the search process were “fortunate to have a strong applicant pool to choose from and had the difficult work of advising the city manager on this appointment.”
“I am extremely happy to welcome David to Geneva,” Hendrix said Tuesday. “There is so much currently happening and planned for in the city, and I look forward to seeing how he will work with our team to move a newly re-established department forward. His leadership combined with a strong staff and supportive community is truly exciting. The selection committee was impressed by the work David has previously done and how his talents can further build off of all that is already occurring here.”
Hendrix noted that West has led a zoning reform effort — something in which the city is currently involved — including extensive public outreach and community discussions.
Before joining Danby, West worked for Tompkins County as a senior planner, focusing on housing.
“Although David and I both worked in Tompkins County, I did not have the pleasure of working closely with him in his previous role,” Hendrix said. “I did, however, have the opportunity to hear from mutual colleagues about his drive to support the local community, passion for planning and economic development, and his love of the Finger Lakes region.”
West said he’s happy to join the city’s administrative team.
“I’m excited to start work with the city of Geneva,” West said Tuesday. “I’ve always held Geneva in high regard. It has some of the best small-city urban form in upstate New York, and for years I’ve used images from my many visits to Geneva in presentations. Geneva has great bones.”
West said he has “kept an eye on initiatives in Geneva through the years, and I’ve been impressed with the work of the city, Geneva Business Improvement District, and the Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce.”
He said the state-funded Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects “connecting downtown to the waterfront and improving traffic safety for all, especially the most vulnerable road users, are impressive and made a huge difference in how easy it feels to get from downtown to the water.”
West noted he also loves that Geneva “is a city where an aspiring entrepreneur can afford to start a small business and raise a family while also being a place where companies of all sizes can implement the latest innovations from top-tier university research.”
When he worked as the housing planner for Tompkins County, West said Hendrix was the deputy county administrator, adding she “was well-known throughout county government for being innovative, forward thinking, organized, and easy to work with, so I’m delighted for the opportunity to join her leadership team working for the city of Geneva.”
Before working in local government, Hendrix said West was principal and founder of Randall West Inc., “where he supported communities across New York State in zoning reform, participatory planning and data-based solutions.”
West will be paid $82,000.
The appointment fulfills the wishes of City Council, as well as the city’s Industrial Development Agency, Local Development Corp., and Business Improvement District. In a letter last year, the three groups urged City Council to fund such a position in the 2023 budget. They subsequently learned that the city was making plans to restore the position, which was eliminated several years ago when the Office of Neighborhood Initiatives was developed.
The director of economic development and planning was merged into the ONI leadership position. That role was filled by Sage Gerling prior to her appointment as city manager in 2018. Gerling handled both neighborhood improvement and economic development initiatives in that role.