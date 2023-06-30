GENEVA — The city announced the three finalists for the police chief job Friday, a position now vacant with the retirement of Mike Passalacqua June 30.
All three are internal candidates: Det. Lt. Matt Colton, Patrol Sgt. Ron Eveland, and Road Patrol Lt. John Van Savage.
According to the city, Colton joined the force as an officer in January 2008, was promoted to detective in November 2014, and was elevated to detective lieutenant in April 2022.
Eveland became a Geneva police officer in November 2015 and was promoted to patrol sergeant in September 2022.
Van Savage became a city police officer in January 2011 and was promoted first to patrol sergeant in March 2022, then to patrol lieutenant in March 2023.
City Manager Amie Hendrix said interviews are set for July 13 and will be held in two phases:
• Phase 1: Panel interviews — Candidates will meet with a panel of community, departmental and city representatives and participate in a traditional interview process. These interviews will be in a closed session. The panel will provide feedback to Hendrix.
• Phase 2: Community interviews — Candidates will meet with Hendrix and are asked the questions gathered through the community survey, according to the city. Interviews will be live-streamed and recorded for community members to review and provide feedback to Hendrix. To access the survey, go to the city's website at cityofgenevany.com.
On July 20, Hendrix will make her choice, and an offer will be made to the top candidate.
The goal is to announce a new chief by Aug. 1.
According to Hendrix, here was the timeline leading up to the announcement of the three candidates:
• February: Recruitment begins. Postings sent locally and nationally, with an exam announcement. Exam candidates had to be residents of New York State for at least one month immediately preceding the examination date.
• March 26: The Civil Service Police Chief exam was offered in Ontario County and across New York state.
• April 4: The city was notified by Ontario County that three internal (promotional) candidates and two external (open competitive) candidates appeared for the exam.
• June 13: Exam results were received, with three internal candidates and three external candidates participating and passing the exam. The internal list is certified to the city on June 16 and the next phase of the hiring process started. Because there are three internal candidates, said the city, candidates from the external list are not eligible.