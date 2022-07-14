GENEVA — The city and three business-aligned agencies agree: Geneva needs an economic development specialist.
In a joint letter sent to City Council recently, the heads of the Industrial Development Agency, the Local Development Corp. and Business Improvement District urged members to fund such a position in the 2023 budget.
The letter from Anne Nenneau of the IDA, Dave Linger of the LDC, and John Brennan of BID stated they wanted to “stress the importance of dedicated attention to business retention, attraction, startup and expansion, as well as other community factors that impact our economy and businesses. While our missions and goals align, each of our organizations plays a specific role within the economic development landscape. As you know, the city plays a specific role as well.”
The letter further states that “city staff have been very helpful and effective in responding to economic development inquiries and projects, but there has not been a dedicated staff person to guide and coordinate a proactive approach in years. As the city prepares for the 2022-23 budget process, our boards would like to encourage you to include funding for a full time, dedicated economic development professional to partner on efforts that will strategically expand the tax base, thereby lessening the residential tax burden and create employment opportunities though business and economic approach.”
At Friday’s IDA meeting, members learned the city is planning to do just that.
New City Manager Amie Hendrix told the board her administration is moving ahead first with filling the comptroller position that has been vacant since the departure of Adam Blowers earlier this year. They will then move onto the economic development position, along discussion of the administrative supports that would go with it.
Hendrix noted Tuesday that when the Office of Neighborhood Initiatives was developed many years ago, the director of economic development and planning was merged into the ONI leadership position. That role was filled by Sage Gerling prior to her appointment as city manager in 2018, Hendrix noted. Gerling handled both neighborhood improvement and economic development initiatives in that role.
“While ONI will continue to be a key area of city work, the time has come to move back to a director of economic development and planning,” Hendrix said. “This decision was put into place prior to my arrival and we will soon be recruiting our director. The director of economic development and planning will focus on planning, economic development and community building. ONI will be one component of the bigger department.”
Mayor Steve Valentino supports the move.
“Yes, that is what Sage’s restructuring was headed to,” he said Tuesday. “I think it made good sense.”
There is currently no ONI director, although Event Coordinator Liz Toner is listed as a contact for the department on the city’s website.