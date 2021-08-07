GENEVA — The city is preparing to spend some $7 million to upgrade its near-capacity sewage treatment plant.
It’s a necessary move for not only growth within the city, said a study, but to accommodate development in the region, in particular the town.
At its meeting Wednesday City Council approved a bond resolution that would authorize the city to borrow up to $7 million for expenses that include new equipment designed to handle solids at the Marsh Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The move comes after a 2020 report by the MRB Group that said the wastewater treatment plant is “currently fully loaded and cannot accept significant new flows without modifications to plant processes or facilities.”
Solids handling capacity needs to increase from 5,000 pounds a day to 8,760 a day, the report said.
Assistant City Manager Adam Blowers told City Council Wednesday that the city will be applying for a state Clean Water Infrastructure Act grant that could potentially provide 25 percent of the plant upgrade’s costs.
Without any aid, paying off the bond — a form of municipal borrowing — the city would pay $230,000 a year for 30 years, Blowers said. However, $250,000 in debt connected to the city’s sewer fund is ending in 2022, making the $230,000 payment a little more palatable, said Blowers, who emphasized that this is the maximum the city would pay. Council is expected to approve the grant application at its September meeting.
“We’re still up $20,000 on sewer service,” he said.
Council unanimously approved the bonding and also approved a town-city sewer agreement for 2021 that Blowers said provides “a good payment from the town for these services.” He said it amounts to about $600,000 to $700,000 a year in revenues for the city’s sewer fund. This year it was $685,413, he said Friday.
Under the new agreement, the town pays 9 percent of the city’s sewer system maintenance costs, 14 percent of its wastewater treatment costs, 14 percent of the debt associated with operations and 14 percent of associated costs.
City officials are currently negotiating an agreement for 2022.
Additionally, the town and city are sharing the $650,000 cost of upgrading the Marsh Creek pump station. The MRB study said the three-pump station is at capacity and “needs upgrading to restore reliability to handle typical and peak flows.”
The city is using money from a federal COVID relief bill to pay its share of the upgrades.
The new agreement also touches on what the city and town call “a long-term solution for regional wastewater collection and treatment.”
With that, the town and city are to appoint two members to a committee by Sept. 1 to study the matter, with a joint meeting between Council and the Town Board to “discuss progress toward this goal” on at least an annual basis.
City Manager Sage Gerling did not respond to a request for comment on the regional wastewater plant concept, but Town Supervisor Mark Venuti said this past week that it makes sense, given regional needs and the costs associated with building new sewage treatment plants.
“Nobody builds new wastewater treatment plants now,” Venuti said, referring to individual towns.
The agreement with the city “commits us to start talking about a regional wastewater solution.”
He noted, as did the MRB study, that adjacent communities — including Phelps, Waterloo and Fayette — have interest in connecting to the city’s wastewater treatment plant or in sending more wastewater.
Venuti said his town board will appoint two members at its Aug. 10 meeting. The city did not appoint anyone Wednesday.