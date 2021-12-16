GENEVA — The years have not been kind to the seawall that runs along the eastern section of the city’s lakefront. Strong wave action has battered the quarry stone and concrete wall that serves — sometimes with limited success — to protect the shoreline.
Joe Venuti, the city’s director of public works, confirmed the seawall has suffered significant damage through the years.
“There are several areas of the wall that have failed over the years,” Venuti said, before adding, “I estimate several hundred feet at various locations.”
Preliminary assessments put the repairs to the wall — its first incarnation was to protect the Cayuga-Seneca Canal that linked to the city’s former harbor — at about $3 million. However, the city is opting to spend $500,000 in 2022 as part of a phased approach to fixing the problem.
Venuti has been examining the history of the seawall. Its current incarnation was constructed in the late 1800s, with plenty of repairs made since then. Seneca Lake’s battering winds and waves have exacted a toll on the wall over the years, the latest example the Saturday wind storm that caused widespread damage in the region and brought big waves onto the north shore of the lake.
“Heavy south winds and high water have deteriorated the wall since it was built,” Venuti said. “In 1903, a DPW report pointed out ‘the wall had quickly shown itself to be less than perfect guard against the weather and experienced breaking up and tearing out.’ ”
He noted that repairs were done in 1950, and again in 1956, after some big southerly windstorms, with 60 more feet of wall added.
It’s been a long time since significant repairs were done to the wall, Venuti added, noting they are overdue.
The city has placed seawall repairs on its $7.9 million capital improvements project list for 2022.
“I have not spent the time looking at what has been done to the wall in the last 65 years, but I can tell you even ordinary south winds cause wave actions that continue to batter and undermine the great quarry stones,” Venuti said. “Many are currently dislodged and washed out into the lake.”
Venuti said there have been arguments over the years over who is responsible for maintaining the wall: the city or the state.
“I have proposed that we invest in a capital project to make necessary repairs and fortification to the current wall in its current configurations,” Venuti said. “Fill dirt between the sidewalk and bike paths has settled, sink holes have been filled over and over, and tree roots have grown through the stones, and I believe that we can make things better. Our engineering department will be looking for proposals on proper maintenance techniques and costs.”
The city likely will need approvals from the state Department of Environmental Conservation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Venuti said. It also will seek cost estimates for the repairs.
City Manager Sage Gerling said the city will look for financial assistance from outside sources.
“For future work on the seawall once the specifics are determined, we will seek any outside funding that is applicable for us to pursue,” Gerling said. “Some initial work with a limited scope is anticipated to be done in 2022.”
The seawall project is among a number of capital projects City Council has approved bonding for in 2022. Bonding is a municipal form of borrowing.
Here are some other highlights:
• Reconstruction of Castle Street from Main to North Brook streets, including new water and sewer lines: $4 million.
• A new pumper for the city Fire Department: $750,000.
• New windows and a new roof at City Hall: $700,000.
• Park improvements: $300,000.
• Upgrades to the municipal parking lot at 305 Main St.: $250,000.
• The city’s street resurfacing program: $275,000.