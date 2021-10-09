GENEVA — The city is asking the state Department of Environmental Conservation permission to dredge part of the north end of Seneca Lake, a move aimed at expanding the marina there.
Written public comments on the city’s application for permits to dredge are due to DEC by Oct. 21.
As part of a proposed project to improve and expand the city’s Seneca Lake Marina in Lakefront Park to approximately 71 dedicated boat slips, plus space for up to four shallow draft boats along the interior edge of the west dock, the city proposes to dredge an estimated 410 cubic yards of sediment from an 11,500-square-foot area of lake bottom. The dredged material will be analyzed for a possible beneficial reuse or landfilled.
The city is seeking a Title 5 excavation and fill-in navigable waters permit and Clean Water Act certification for the project.
Filed application documents and DEC draft permits, where applicable, are available for inspection during normal business hours at the DEC’s Region 8 headquarters in Avon. To ensure timely service at the time of inspection, it is recommended that an appointment be made with Robert B. Call of the Region 8 office.
Written comments must be submitted to Call by Oct. 21. Comments can be mailed to DEC Region 8 headquarters, 6274 East Avon-Lima Road, Avon, NY 14414, or emailed to DEP.R8@dec.ny.gov
Contact Call at (585) 226-2466 with questions.