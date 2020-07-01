GENEVA — Another effort to allow people to own egg-producing hens in the city is up for consideration at this evening’s City Council meeting.
The proposal was tabled last month following a spirited debate and comes before Council tonight in a modified version.
Under the modified proposal being offered by Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra, the city would create a two-year pilot program that would allow up to 20 residents to keep a minimum of three hens and a maximum of 10.
Under the regulations, residences must have 100 square feet of land per hen, and the coops or cages cannot be in the yard facing the street.
Coops or cages also must be at least 10 feet away from side yard lines and at least 18 inches away from rear lines of properties.
The coops must be at least 20 feet from neighboring dwellings, but that distance can be waived with permission of a neighboring homeowner.
The ordinance says cleanliness must be maintained and cages must be covered and predator proof. Fencing must keep out dogs and other predators.
In a non-residential district, up to 15 hens are allowed.
It’s unclear whether the modifications to the resolution — the previous proposal was not a pilot program — have enough votes to pass.
Salamendra said at the June meeting where it was tabled that the goal was to provide “quick and cheap protein” for Ward 5 residents.
However, she said, “Backyard chickens won’t solve the food insecurity issue.” It’s a problem that plagues her ward, as well as Ward 6.
She noted that the city’s comprehensive plan encouraged lifting the ban on chicken ownership.
The only place it is allowed now is at Geneva Peeps on State Street.
The original proposal had support from Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall, Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan and Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett, who called chicken ownership a matter of personal freedom.
Burrall, a Geneva Peeps volunteer, said people have nothing to fear. They’re quiet and don’t smell, he said.
Ward 5 Councilor Ken Camera said he wanted to vote in favor of hen ownership — he was a past supporter — but didn’t believe the city had the ability to oversee the operations through its understaffed code enforcement office. Additionally, he said he has received input from constituents that they are generally opposed to allowing people to own hens in the city.
The most vocal opponent to hen ownership was At-large Councilor Frank Gaglianese.
“I feel like we’re trying to sneak this in,” he said. “I’m very offended by it … What has changed? … Nothing.”
He does not believe there is support for hen ownership in the city.