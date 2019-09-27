GENEVA — Three years ago the city created an uproar when it approved — and later scrapped — the sale of a piece of property near Seneca Lake State Park to a developer proposing to build seasonal rentals on the site.
The 7.25-acre parcel, which sits along Routes 5&20, may be up for sale again — only this time not to a developer, but to New York state.
A resolution appearing on City Council’s agenda for Wednesday’s meeting would establish a public hearing for Nov. 6 on the sale of the city-owned property that is actually in the town of Waterloo.
City Manager Sage Gerling said in an agenda item briefing that the Finger Lakes Regional Office of the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation is interested in purchasing the land “to utilize for park uses.” Gerling said it acquired the land in 1987 when Routes 5&20 was re-routed.
The administration “anticipates that a formal offer will be presented to City Council this fall.” The purchase price, said the city, would be based on a current market appraisal and “will be presented as non-negotiable.” If approved, the sale would close in summer 2020.
The city has been in talks for years about obtaining a section of state-owned land near its walking trail through a land swap with the state, but that is not included in the potential purchase offer before Council.
Minutes from budget discussions over the summer indicated that Council, led by Ward 2 Councilor Paul D’Amico, might be interested in selling the tract. Gerling responded that the state was interested in discussing a possible sale.
While the resolution states that there is no land swap included in the potential sale, a former city councilor, Jackie Augustine, suggested that the parcel’s purchase by the state might be the first step toward the city obtaining state land near the walking trails. She claimed that could lead to the next step: another housing development proposal.
“If the city has that piece of property, they would have a straight shot (road access) from 5&20 to the lakefront,” she said, reiterating her long-standing position that a large number of city residents don’t want development on the city’s lakefront property.
In 2016, the city justified its interesting in selling the tract by citing the cost of mowing it combined with a significant, one-time revenue boost.
“Why can’t they tell us what they’re thinking?” Augustine asked. “The people who keep bringing this up are the same people who want lakefront housing.”
Gerling said Thursday that there is no land swap proposed because “State Parks cannot swap their parkland for land of lesser value.”
She emphasized that this is just a proposal at this point.
“Right now City Council is wanting to hear feedback from the community on a potential purchase offer from State Parks,” she said.
The 2016 sale of the property, for $200,000, caused an uproar when Council approved it by a 6-3 vote. Many residents said they were misled by the city because the administration did not clearly identify the property. The sale was later nullified when then-city manager Matt Horn stated that the city’s attorneys deemed the resolution inadequate because it did not spell out terms of the sale.
A modified resolution that came before Council again was rejected.