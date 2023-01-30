GENEVA — The city is considering legislation aimed at retaining and attracting more volunteer emergency responders.
At Wednesday’s meeting, City Council will discuss a proposed 10% property tax exemption for volunteer firefighters or ambulance drivers who have received certification from the Geneva Fire Department.
“During the discussion on Wednesday, the chief (Del Parrotta), assessor (Stephen Pigeon) and I will talk about this potential legislation and the pros and cons to this here in Geneva, allowing Council to decide if it is something they want to move forward,” City Manager Amie Hendrix said Friday.
A bill passed in the state Legislature last year allows municipalities and school districts to grant property tax exemptions of up to 10% for qualified volunteers.
“After reviewing the requirements of this authorization, city staff have found that 40 current volunteers could receive this benefit at a cost to the city of approximately $10,000 to provide a 10% reduction on property taxes,” Hendrix said in a resolution message to City Council.
In order to provide the exemption, City Council must pass a local law, which requires a public hearing beforehand. Council has a resolution on Wednesday’s agenda to set a public hearing on the local law for 7 p.m. Feb. 15.
According to the state Department of Taxation and Finance, to be eligible for the 10% exemption, volunteer firefighters and ambulance workers must live in the community served by their volunteer organization and meet a minimum service requirement of 2-5 years, as set by the respective taxing jurisdiction. However, Geneva’s proposal is for volunteers to be certified by the fire department. No minimum service time is mentioned in the resolution.
As for the mention of ambulance drivers in the resolution, Hendrix said that is what’s part of the state legislation the city is following.
“There are currently no plans to develop a city-operated ambulance,” she stressed.
However, the city fire department is expanding emergency medical service assistance as part of department functions.
Geneva is currently served by Finger Lakes Ambulance, a private agency based in Clifton Springs, and there have been times that it has had difficulty responding to city calls promptly because it was providing service elsewhere.
Under a phased-in plan, city firefighters with emergency medical services training can provide immediate care before an ambulance arrives.
At-Large Councilor Frank Gaglianese III reiterated at January’s City Council meeting that the city should considering creating its own ambulance service.