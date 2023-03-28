GENEVA — With a Norfolk Southern freight line running through Geneva and the region, the city is pushing state and federal officials to adopt policies designed to prevent further train disasters, most notably the one that struck a small Ohio town in February.
It was Norfolk Southern whose cars derailed in East Palestine, setting off a catastrophe that is still affecting its citizens and the environment.
At a special meeting March 22, City Council voted 7-0 — councilors Laura Salamendra and Anthony Noone were absent — on a resolution urging leaders to enact policies designed to prevent further accidents. The resolution also authorized City Manager Amie Hendrix to send a letter to Alan Shaw, president of the rail company, urging, among many points, increased communication and cooperation between Norfolk Southern and the city related to cargo passing through Geneva.
Hendrix said during the meeting that the measure “acknowledges that the train system does go through our city and should an incident occur, we want to make sure that we have strong communication, we know what’s going on with that, and how we can work together.”
Reached the day after the meeting, Geneva’s city manager said the “resolution was developed based on communications members of Council had following the recent train derailment. The city and Council members had received concerns about the railway and these concerns are expressed” in the resolution and the letter, which was sent Thursday, she added.
The resolution states that “every day the Norfolk Southern trail line passes through our city carrying a variety of materials, which if derailed, may cause harm to the Geneva community.” Further, it states that “there is no process in place that allows for the provision of information to our local community regarding the content of the containers, even if hazardous materials are contained within the railway.”
The resolution states that the “Federal Railroad Administration, federal and state partners need to enact policies to improve railroad safety and prevent further derailments from occurring.”
According to the resolution, some of steps suggested to enhance freight train safety include mandating two-person crews, shortening maximum train lengths and improved communication with local emergency management officials and first responders whenever transporting hazardous waste through communities.
Other suggestions include reducing the frequency of blocked crossings and the length of time crossings are blocked by passing or standing trains and giving local governments the authority to identify emergency routes that cannot be blocked by passing trains.
Copies of the resolution are being sent to Amit Bose, administrator of the Federal Railroad Administration; Sens. Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand; Rep. Claudia Tenney; Gov. Kathy Hochul; Norfolk Southern Railway; state Sen. Pam Helming; and state Assemblyman Jeff Gallahan.
In the letter sent to Norfolk Southern’s Shaw, Hendrix outlined a number of concerns with Norfolk Southern. Among them:
• The need for a uniform command structure with the sharing of key contacts between the two parties in the event of a train accident.
• Hendrix said the city was assured in the past that hazardous materials do not come the area because of proximity to the lake, but she wants fresh assurances that this is still practice.
• The letter also touches on reducing the hazardous materials reporting threshold. Current law requires there to be either 20 cars carrying highly hazardous materials in a row or 35 hazardous cars in total for a train to receive the designation. “We respectfully request that this threshold be significantly rescued given that even one railcar exposing can potentially overwhelm our first response teams,” Hendrix wrote. “Would it be possible for an alert tone provided on a regular basis regarding cargo moving through our city?”
Ohio Gov. Mike Dewine said in a story from The Allegheny Front that there “is something fundamentally wrong when a train like this can come into a state and the current law does not require … them to notify the state or local officials. That simply has to be changed.”
Jeff Harloff, Ontario County’s director of emergency management, told the Finger Lakes Times recently the county used to receive information on the chemicals shipped through the county, but in recent years, “the federal government has made the information on commodities transported by rail sensitive information.” However, he added that “through our continued working relationship with Finger Lakes Railway,” he is “confident that we have a good idea on what is transported through the county.”
Norfolk Southern did not reply to a request for comment on the city’s resolution and letter as of Monday afternoon.