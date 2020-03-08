GENEVA — After hearing a presentation on the city’s reassessment project by Assistant City Manager/Comptroller Adam Blowers, resident Jack O’Donnell said he wasn’t feeling so bad.
“I guess I should feel lucky,” said O’Donnell at last Wednesday’s City Council meeting, when he learned that properties in the city rose in value by 13 percent. “I’m only 10 percent, which is still a thousand-dollar increase (in taxes) across the board.”
Still, many residents aren’t feeling so lucky. Some have seem property values rising beyond that 13 percent number. One property owner reported a 66 percent increase.
Blowers said that’s not the case overall, but the hike of 13 percent during the current reassessment is still 8 percent above the 5 percent rise in values in 2016.
And, if 13 percent sounds high, said Blowers, the state projects that the city is about 20 percent under value.
Blowers also stressed that property owners are currently meeting with City Assessor Stephen Pigeon in efforts to either understand how the city came up with the values or to see if their assessments can be lowered.
“We do expect that (13 percent) to dip down to 11 or 10 after those meetings,” Blowers said.
He noted that following the 2016 assessment, about a third of the properties received lower assessments. With that information, he urged property owners to make appointments with Pigeon to discuss their assessments in those informal meetings.
“I don’t want anyone to feel hopeless (about getting their assessments lowered),” he said.
Pigeon said in February that city property values are increasing because of sales and market rents and because the city is in a “stage of revitalization.” He is holding those meetings with property owners until the end of March. If they remain unsatisfied, the next step is to file a formal complaint with the city’s Board of Assessment Review at Grievance Day, which is June 16.
“The main thing right now is to contact the assessor’s office (to make an appointment),” Blowers said. “If you come up with better information, more information, bring whatever you can (to the meeting).”
O’Donnell suggested that meetings with Pigeon be extended past March to give property owners more time to prepare their cases.
Blowers also emphasized that just because assessments jump, it doesn’t necessarily mean taxes will rise. It depends on the taxing jurisdiction, such as the city, county and school district.
For more information, call the City Assessor’s Office at (315) 789-0091.