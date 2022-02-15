GENEVA — The city won’t be selling an unused portion of Glenwood Cemetery that a resident offered to buy as part of an effort to put unused city property back on the tax rolls.
At least not right now.
Dan McGowan was informed by letter last week by City Attorney Emil Bove that the property on Lochland Road is not for sale “at this time. The city is investigating the history of this property and its current and future use.”
Additionally, Bove wrote, city property can only be sold “after advertisement for public auction or bid.”
McGowan offered to buy an approximately four-acre portion of the cemetery for $205,000. He said the section he offered to buy is likely never to be used for the cemetery and would help bring more cash into a city in need of additional revenue.
McGowan noted that about 60% of all city property is off the tax rolls. The bulk of the land, he said, comes from the properties of Hobart and William Smith Colleges — where he was a professor — Finger Lakes Health’s Geneva General Hospital campus and Cornell AgriTech.
McGowan said that when those exempt organizations and others don’t pay taxes, the bill for paying for city services falls on the rest of the property owners.
McGowan said Monday he was disappointed to hear of the city’s decision.
“This is the fourth property I have asked the city to sell to me or auction publicly,” he said. “Each parcel has been unused and untaxed for over 100 years. Each time a city manager or a member of the City Council has decided not to offer the property for sale, usually for some spurious reason and with no commitment to spreading the tax burden and lowering our exorbitant tax rate of $44 per $1,000 of assessed value (when accounting for city, county, school and library taxes). It is our city’s high tax rate, levied on only 40% of the properties, that causes inequitable taxation, stifles development, and leads to groveling requests for PILOTs (payment-in-lieu-of-taxes).”
McGowan estimates there are at least 60-80 parcels owned by the city that could be sold off, with another 26 parcels coming off the rolls in 2020.