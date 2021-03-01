GENEVA — By all accounts, there were some difficult conversations as the city’s police reform and reinvention plan took shape.
“It was a large group of people coming together with a lot of different perspectives, viewpoints, experiences, and ideas,” Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua said.
While the plan is not finalized, the city has released a draft plan for public comment before it goes to City Council for approval next month.
The plan was formed during numerous meetings of the City of Geneva Police Reform and Reinvention Collective Group, referred to as “the Collective.” It includes 15 people (see accompanying list) who met weekly for more than two months.
The group was co-chaired by Geneva Police Lt. Matt Valenti and Erica Collins, who works in the city manager’s office and is administrator for the Geneva Human Rights Commission.
“Matt and I had daily conversations on this,” said Passalacqua, who took part in some of the meetings. “He took the lead for the department and Erica played a big role in this. They deserve a lot of the credit.”
“I am steering the collective for many reasons, but personally I feel as adults we cannot want to ever stop learning and educating ourselves in and on the world we live in and how it is perceived by others, whether fortunate or those less fortunate,” Collins said. “If we do not have uncomfortable conversations on real life issues and experiences, then we cannot grow or move forward.”
The plan is part of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s Executive Order 203, which requires communities to have police reform plans in place by April 1. The order came last year after Cuomo signed a number of police reform bills passed by the state Legislature — largely in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minnesota.
Floyd’s death prompted numerous protests across the country, including many locally by Geneva’s Black Lives Matter group and the People’s Peaceful Protest. Both organizations had representatives in the collective.
“Having everyone — city government, law enforcement and key stakeholders — at the table involved proactively really assisted with that, for we have to understand it is not just police practices having to reform, but our community as a whole supporting law enforcement, marginalized communities and helping find resources and services for help those individuals in need,” Collins said.
The collective was facilitated by Sim Covington, chief diversity officer for Finger Lakes Community College. Another facilitator was D Ekow King, director of the office of intercultural student engagement at the University at Albany.
Cuomo’s order mandates the review of police policies including use of force, standards of conduct, community relations, bias-based policing, body-worn cameras, and personnel complaints, among others. The Geneva collective spent a lot of time on use of force, making recommendations that Passalacqua said are being considered.
“Our use-of-force policy is set on the best practices by the state (Municipal Training Council) and the state accreditation process,” said Passalacqua, noting the GPD recently was re-accredited for another five-year period. “Some of the changes proposed raise questions on if they go outside legal bounds, or non-compliant standards. I think it’s just a matter of trying to get everyone on the same page, including our legal team and insurance carriers.”
The collective also delved into topics such as equitable policing, community policing, crisis intervention, and de-escalation tactics by police. Passalacqua said while there were some policy suggestions he was comfortable with, he isn’t with others.
“Some of the suggestions are just not applicable under state penal law, which is what we operate under. We heard about issues such as taking cover and concealment, distance, and verbalization,” he said. “To me, there is a distinction between policy and police training. With training, basically we have to prepare for the unknown. Policy directs officers what to do under certain circumstances, and adding to that policy can be confusing to the officer. We need to make sure we are giving clear direction to our officers.”
The collective will meet again Tuesday, and Collins said previous meetings are on the city’s YouTube page. Public comments on the draft plan can be made to Collins by March 8 at ecollins@geneva.ny.us.
“We experienced many breakthrough moments on the Collective group journey, and as we continue there will be more. In general, we have to understand we are not seeking an agreement, rather we looking for understanding, empathy and a resolution,” she said. “The Collective group is another initiative peeling the onion on changes we can make in our city.”