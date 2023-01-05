GENEVA — Some errors on city tax bills, including the date, have resulted in the city temporarily suspending acceptance of payments, City Manager Amie Hendrix announced at Wednesday’s City Council meeting.
On Thursday, the city issued a statement explaining the matter.
“The Comptroller’s Office is aware of a technical issue that occurred when preparing the 2023 tax bills,” it said. “We are currently working with our software company, the county and our other tax bill partners to correct the situation. We will be sending out corrected bills within the next few days on purple paper to help residents identify the updated bill. As a result, we have paused accepting payments and will provide a brief extension to the Jan. 31 deadline to allow residents time to make the initial payment, without any penalty.”
The city said the new payment deadline will be printed on the revised tax bills.
“We are hopeful to send these bills out within the next few days,” the statement concluded. “Thank you for your patience.”