GENEVA — Partner-agency allocations are a pretty small slice of a much larger city budget pie, but for non-profit organizations that live on tight margins, the funding can be critical.
That’s the case for the Smith Center for the Arts, Director Susie Monagan told City Council during a public hearing on the city’s proposed $27 million budget last week.
She told Council the Smith is “thrilled to be a partner organization with the city,” but is “very distressed to see the amount (we have been) cut over the past two years.”
The Smith received $11,000 in the 2018 and 2019 budgets and had asked for $21,000 for 2020. Instead, City Manager Sage Gerling’s administration is recommending a $5,000 reduction to $6,000 for 2020.
Yes, said Monagan, “the Smith has been very successful this year in fundraising,” but those funds are going toward endowments for maintenance, not the day-to-day expenses of running the arts center.
“We’re not flush over there by any means,” Monagan told Council last Wednesday. “We hope you’ll reconsider the allocation and bump it up for us.”
Monagan said the day after the meeting that if the cuts stay, it will be “very painful and rough to have to go to funding sources outside of Geneva for programming funds.”
She explained that state and regional sources would be sought.
“We already do this, but this hole in our budget would make us search for more,” she related. “Also, those outside sources are usually far fewer dollars. So, more searching, less return.”
The Smith is hardly alone. Under the proposed budget presented to Council, the administration recommended cutting nearly $27,400 in partner agency spending — from $164,650 in 2019 to $137,250 in the 2020.
Gerling said the city received funding requests this year for over $275,000 from 18 agencies, including organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, the Geneva Business Improvement District and the Geneva YMCA.
Most of them saw cuts from previous years, although two non-profits that did not receive funding in previous years were allocated money in 2020: The Geneva Area Chamber of Commerce, $5,000, and Geneva 2030 (formerly 2020), $7,500. Both had requested double those amounts.
Jackie Augustine, a member of Blueprint Geneva, which saw a $500 cut in the 2020 budget, said she was speaking for herself, not the organization, when she expressed concern for the partner agency reductions. She said those cuts would have “large impacts” on them.
“I’m not sure budget problems are being solved by cutting those (programs),” she said.
Gerling said by email Friday that “we are blessed in Geneva to have impactful partner agencies,” and that the “reductions were not a reflection on our partner agencies’ meaningful programs. In order to achieve our 2020 budget goals, we made mindful compromises by significantly reducing requests across the board for departments, capital projects and outside agencies. We discussed our rationale with Council at the budget presentation as well as provided specifics on page B-14 of the budget. I anticipate that additional conversation will occur regarding outside agency allocations at the upcoming budget sessions.”
The next budget session is set for Wednesday. A resolution to adopt the 2020 budget is included in the agenda.
Under the proposed budget, the tax rate is projected at $17.23 per assessed thousand, three cents lower than 2019. According to the city, a homeowner with a property assessed at $100,000 would pay $1,723 in taxes.
The 2020 tax levy — the amount to be raised by taxes — is about $7,022,573, a less than 1 percent increase over the 2019 levy of $6,976,885. This would fall under the state tax cap.
While taxes in the general fund don’t rise, water and sewer rates are up under the proposed spending plan. The sewer fund would increase 5.7 percent and the water rate would rise 8.5 percent. The administration cites decreasing consumption and increasing maintenance costs as the reason for higher rates in 2020.