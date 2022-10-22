GENEVA — You might say there are some potentially shady things happening on the grounds of the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Doran Avenue.
No, it’s not government wrongdoing. It involves a bunch of shade trees now ready for planting in the rights-of-way in residential areas.
The city is looking for property owners who’d like to have a shade tree planted in front of their home, Public Works Director Joe Venuti said.
According to Venuti, volunteers of the Geneva Shade Tree Committee and Department of Public Works started a tree nursery program in 2019 with hopes that the trees could be planted around the city once mature and healthy.
“These two groups have worked together to find a location for the nursery, secure and plant the saplings and maintain the growing stock,” he said.
The DPW property was determined to be the best location — in part because it’s fenced in, protecting them from things like hungry deer.
The nursery program is expected to save the city money, Venuti noted.
“Typically, one-gallon-sized trees are purchased at very low price because they are so small and then helped to mature in the nursery to a sufficient planting size,” he said. “The program results in cost savings to our taxpayers.”
And now the first batch is ready, he said.
“We are excited to announce that the time has come for the first trees to be planted,” he said.
Venuti stressed the need for continued plantings around Geneva.
“Urban street trees are extremely important,” he explained. “They not only help beautify our city, but also help reduce urban heat, help reduce stormwater runoff and clean the air.”
The goal is to have 75-100 young trees available each year for planting. Venuti said the city has about 2,700 potential planting sites.
Venuti noted that former DPW director Mark Perry is assisting with the project. Those who’d like to have a tree planted on the right-of-way of their property should email him at markperry@geneva.ny.us or call the Engineering Office at 315-789-3101.
“We will work together with property owners to pick one of the species we have on hand that is right for their space,” Venuti said. “The Department of Public Works will come out, stake a good location, plant the tree and mulch around it. We will give the tree the initial watering and ask that the property owner continue regularly doing so.”
He added that the Shade Tree Committee will provide maintenance and care instructions for the trees.