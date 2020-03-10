GENEVA — Geneva City Councilor John Pruett didn’t propose that the city raise the sales tax by a half of a percentage point — from 7.5 percent to 8 percent. Rather, the Ward 6 representative wanted the idea explored.
It looks like his mission was accomplished.
“I think Geneva is way overtaxed,” Pruett said at last Wednesday’s City Council meeting. “How are you going to get people to bring businesses in? … How can we get this better under control?”
City Council voted 8-1 to reject Pruett’s proposal directing city administration to “conduct an earnest and diligent evaluation of how best to accomplish the goal of increasing just the city’s sales tax by 0.5 percent starting in January 2021 or sooner, with terms allowing us to retain the full or great majority of the benefit.”
However, Council members have agreed to make it a topic for their newly created work sessions, the first of which was held Monday night on DPW leadership reorganization. Discussion of a sales-tax hike will take place at the March 30 session.
All work sessions are open to the public.
Pruett said Monday that raising the sales-tax rate a half-percentage, and assuming the city would keep the bulk of that, would allow the city to drop taxes by 6 percent, equating to $106 in savings per residential address. He said a new revenue source is needed and the sales tax “is a really good way to go.”
Councilors that included Anthony Noone (At-Large), Laura Salamendra (Ward 5) and Jan Regan (Ward 3) suggested the city’s residents — in particular, lower-income earners — would be hurt by such a hike.
“It does affect our citizens,” said Regan, noting the city’s already high property taxes.
Pruett said all the surrounding counties have 8 percent sales taxes and it “hasn’t hurt any nearby communities.” He said Monday he believes the financial hit on residents is overstated.
“The opposition to a sales-tax increase is primarily due to concern for low-income households,” Pruett wrote in an email. “Given the city of Geneva’s retail profile, which emphasizes service businesses, there are few places where low-income Genevans would be contributing to the added tax. Yet the proposal is to return the brunt of the fresh income to property owners, which benefits all social strata. … If even $5,000 per year was spent on goods for which sales tax applies, it would cost $25.”
Pruett said 75 percent of the sales tax generated in the city comes from non-residents.
Of the current 7.5 percent rate, Ontario County collects 3.5 percent and the state gets 4 percent.
Pruett said he doesn’t know for sure if a hike is the way to go, but thinks it’s worth examining.
“I put this together to stimulate the conversation,” he said at Wednesday’s Council meeting.
City Attorney Emil Bove said increasing it a half-percentage may not be simple, as the city suspended its own sales-tax collection in 2006. Instead, it gets what is now a nearly $3.7 million cut from county collections through what Ward 2 Councilor Bill Pealer called a “wackadoo agreement.” Pruett suggested the city is not getting its fair share.
The councilor Monday said that while his proposal was rejected last week, the effort to stimulate discussion was successful.
“I view the failed resolution as having achieved its goal of gaining priority focus on the best methods to improve our greatly needed income on the basis of sales-tax evaluation and action,” he said.