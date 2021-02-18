GENEVA — The next step in the formation of a Police Review Board is underway.
The city is accepting applications to fill the vacancies on the PRB, as well as two other boards created by City Council related to police functions.
After several months of discussion, tweaking and public input, on Feb. 3 Council passed a resolution establishing a local law creating the PRB. The vote was 6-3.
The new nine-member board has the charge of reviewing complaints against Geneva police. The city said the “board will make their own findings of a complaint and review the police department’s investigation and determination of the complaint.” Among other duties, the PRB can make recommendations to improve department operations based on information from complaint investigations.
“The Geneva City Council is committed to providing a safe environment for all people as well as our men and women of the Geneva Police Department,” the city said in a press release issued Wednesday. “The three boards serve to engage residents in inclusive interactions and a transparent decision-making process with the city of Geneva.”
Under the local law establishing the PRB, the mayor will nominate one member, while three PRB members will come from each of three supervisor districts: District 1 (Wards 1 and 2), District 2 (Wards 3 and 4) and District 3 (Wards 5 and 6). The other five members will come from the community at large.
Last year, City Council also established two other boards related to the police department: the Police Department Body Camera Task Force and the Police Budget Advisory Board.
• The Body Camera Task Force will consist of five community members and be advisory only, serving at Council discretion. Serving as non-voting members will be two Council liaisons, the police chief or a police department representative, the city manager or city comptroller. The city said the task force “will recommend amendments to the policy for Chief (Mike) Passalacqua’s consideration that are consistent with national or New York State standards, best practices and accreditation requirements.”
• The Police Budget Review Board will consist of five members that the city said “will review the police department budget and make expenditure and/or policy recommendations for consideration during the annual budget process.” City representatives that will serve on the board with no voting power will consist of two councilor liaisons, the police chief or department representative, the city manager or comptroller.
The city is accepting applications for the three boards until March 12.
City Manager Sage Gerling said Council will be interviewing candidates from March through April 23, with appointments made at the May 5 meeting.
Ward 6 Councilor John Pruett said Wednesday that he “recommended that the Police Budget Review policy should be part of the PRB. Both are ‘review’ processes. The body camera policy should be incorporated into the Geneva Police Department’s existing standard operating procedure. Both policies included the chief in construction.”
“It deserves repeated emphasis that PRB board members are in a position of trust and responsibility and should therefore have ‘clean hands’ and an open mind in their evaluations,” Pruett said. “Review can be both positive or negative when structuring effort toward accountability. Complaints are not the sole mandate for the PRB.”
To apply for the three boards — and any others — go to cityofgeneva.com. Hard copies of the application can be found at the City Clerk’s office at City Hall, 47 Castle St. Once the application is received, the city said it will send residents follow-up questions to provide City Council additional information for their interview and selection process. For more information, contact Erica Collins at ECollins@geneva.ny.