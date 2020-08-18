GENEVA — The city is seeking residential input on three police reform measures as part of compliance with Gov. Andrew Cuomo′s executive orders for municipalities to present an action plan by April 1, 2021.
That action plan includes a review of current police force deployments, strategies, policies, procedures and practices, along with input from stakeholders, the city said.
The first three proposals have been created by City Council. The city is requesting feedback on the following:
• Proposed Geneva Local Law 2-2020, creating a police accountability board. Feedback is sought by Aug. 31.
• Draft Police Department Body Camera Policy Task Force By-Laws. Feedback is sought by Aug. 24.
• Draft Police Budget Advisory Board By-Laws. Feedback is sought by Aug. 24.
The city has started a webpage that includes links to all these proposals, as well as other information. Visit cityofgenevany.com/police-reform to see that information.
Feedback also can be sent to City Clerk Lori Guinan at ljg@geneva.ny.us.
“While dates are noted above for sending initial feedback, please let us know if you are working on providing feedback and need more time,” the city said. “We will let Council and staff know.”
For any questions or concerns, contact Erica Collins at ecollins@geneva.ny.us or call (315) 789-6104.