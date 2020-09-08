GENEVA — For those of us who drive gas-powered cars, there’s little concern about where we will find fuel when we hit the road for a long trip.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo wants that to be the case for those with electric vehicles, as well, and Geneva is going to play a role in that effort.
The state Department of State is working with the New York Power Authority to significantly expand deployment of fast-charging stations for electric vehicles in communities receiving Downtown Revitalization Initiative funding, which includes Geneva.
Last week, City Council agreed to allow the Power Authority to build three to four fast-charging stations in a rear section of the Seneca Street parking lot.
The city would likely lose a few parking spaces in the lot to accommodate the fast-charging stations, which City Manager Sage Gerling said are a bit larger than traditional vehicle chargers. The Power Authority would build them and pay the utility costs of running them, she added.
The Power Authority said the first chargers will be installed by the fall of 2021, with a goal of 200 at 50 locations across the state. They are being installed at intervals of about 50 miles, although one is also planned in Victor. The goal, said the Power Authority, is easy on/off access from highway exits and key urban hubs. Many chargers already have been installed along the state Thruway.
Most of the stations will have four fast chargers, which can charge a vehicle in 15 to 30 minutes, depending on how much electricity is left in the EV battery. Traditional chargers can take an hour or two, and they can be found in the City Hall parking lot on Castle Street, as well as at the New York Welcome Center at Lakefront Park.
Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall loves the idea.
“I think the location is absolutely fantastic,” said Burrall, who called it a “pro-business” endeavor for the city.
He did, however, express concern that in the “post-pandemic” world, people looking for parking spaces on busy downtown nights, such as when there is a concert at the Smith Opera House, would park in the charging spaces.
And his other worry: That people would leave their cars on the chargers overnight, which would tie them up for someone else.
“It’s something for the (police) to be aware of,” he said.
Burrall thinks the Power Authority decision to place fast chargers in Geneva is something the city needs to take advantage of, pointing to the need for effective signs to direct motorists to the stations.
Gerling said signs would be installed at city expense. Virtually all other costs associated with the charging stations will be borne by the Power Authority, she emphasized.
She said there would be 24-hour access to the facilities.
The stations are not free, and a typical charge would likely cost about $21, said the Power Authority, using a hypothetical price of 35 cents per kWh, the standard unit of energy in an EV battery.
The Power Authority said fast chargers will accept Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover cards, mobile pay as well as on-line payments through various apps.