GENEVA — A city councilor’s second pitch to pull more money from reserves to keep Geneva’s taxes from rising fell on deaf ears this past week.
Instead, City Council voted 7-1 Wednesday to approve a nearly $19 million general fund budget for 2023, along with separate funds for water and sewer services, resulting in total 2023 spending of $27.4 million, according to figures provided by City Comptroller Stefanie Newcomb.
Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera was the lone council member to vote against the budget, reiterating once again that city taxpayers have endured enough pocketbook increases — from food to gas.
Ward 5 Councilor Laura Salamendra did not attend the meeting.
The budget is largely the same spending plan offered by City Manager Amie Hendrix in September.
“The two changes from the city manager’s proposed budget to the adopted budget were the additional funding for the second police officer position unfunded in 2022 for $41,500. Funding is for half a year based upon the timing of recruitment and academies offered,” Newcomb said. “The second change is the additional 2% raise for the city clerk, for a total of 4% in 2023.”
That added $3,280 when including salary and payroll taxes, she noted.
According to Newcomb, the tax levy — the amount to be raised by property taxes — is nearly $8.8 million for the coming year, a 6% increase, nearly $45,000 higher than City Manager Amie Hendrix’s proposed budget, and about $47,000 above the allowable state tax cap for 2023. Thus, the city’s need to pass a resolution earlier this month allowing Geneva to exceed the tax cap.
The figure includes the workers’ compensation fund, but does not include the Business Improvement District 2023 levy of $161,135, she noted.
The tax rate rises to $17.25 per $1,000 of assessed value for 2023, 48 cents higher than the current figure of $16.77. For a home assessed at the median city value of $101,000, the property tax bill will be $1,742.
Water and sewer rates did not change for 2023.
City Council spent nearly three hours on the budget before adopting it, addressing issues such as recreation spending — the effectiveness of city programs in that area was questioned by Camera and Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan.
Regan said the programs the city does have are not well publicized, given only 300 copies of the recreation brochure are distributed, while the city’s revamped website contains recreational offerings and events that have already happened.
Recreation Supervisor Dave Sharman agreed there are issues on that front, citing new software, but he expects improvements.
“We do need to do a better job,” he said.
Regan suggested it’s time the city consider outsourcing recreation programs, given two other organizations provide such services — the Boys and Girls Club of Geneva and the Geneva Family YMCA.
“I’m sorry,” Regan told Sharman. “I think we have to look at where the money for recreation is going.”
Dissatisfaction with the quantity and quality of recreation programs may have more to do with dollars, argued Ward 6 Councilor Kyle Brimm. He said based on inflation, the Recreation Department’s budget should be around $900,000 when factoring in spending over 20 years. This year’s budget is $377,719.
“We’re handcuffing him,” Brimm said of Sharman.
Mayor Steve Valentino cautioned looking to outside agencies to provide services traditionally supplied by the city.
“Historically, we’ve had challenges with outside services,” he said.
Moving to taxes, Camera once again suggested the city pull an additional $208,000 from reserves to keep taxes flat for 2023. That would have been on top of the $95,000 Hendrix already had taken from reserves to bolster revenues. Moving more reserve funds into 2023 revenue would allow the city to keep the tax rate at $16.77 per thousand for 2023, Camera said.
However, many councilors said they didn’t want the city to find itself without ample reserves that may help keep taxes down in future years or address unexpected expenses or revenue shortfalls.
“We should not be taking money out of the rainy-day account,” Ward 1 Councilor Tom Burrall cautioned.
After discussion that moved well into the third hour, councilors decided it was time to debate no longer, with At-Large Councilor Anthony Noone offering a resolution to adopt the budget.
“I certainly feel the budget puts us on strong footing for 2023,” he said.
Camera countered that it would be best to wait and give the public time to digest the spending plan and submit comments to councilors.
Valentino said it was time to vote.
“I think we’ve been sitting on the same budget for a week,” he said.