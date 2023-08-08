GENEVA — Water main breaks. Sewer backups. Drainage systems unable to handle runoff from intense rains that many agree are fueled in part by climate change.
All of those subjects were addressed during last week’s City Council meeting by Genesee Street resident Judy Salotti, whose basement has flooded multiple times over the years, most recently when a water main broke.
As she did in previous City Council meetings, she implored the city to form an action plan to address its aging infrastructure.
While residents have suffered thousands of dollars in property damage related to flooding and sewer backups, the city instead placed its priorities on downtown beautification over an infrastructure in need of an overhaul, Salotti told Council last Wednesday.
City officials say they hear her.
At the meeting, City Council approved a plan by Manager Amie Hendrix to apply for a Non-point Source Planning Grant from the state Department of Environmental Conservation to study “cost-effective solutions” to storm-water/flooding issues, including Cemetery and Castle creeks, both of which have caused significant flooding downtown and in neighborhoods.
In her report to councilors, Hendrix said the city is working hard to address flooding issues that have plagued the city following one of the wettest Julys on record.
“Our team has been working on all the creeks throughout the community, continuing to clear those out, finding ways to mitigate those storm impacts, as well as looking at all of our different systems,” she said.
In conjunction with outside engineers, all the storm-sewer lines have been examined with television cameras “to better understand what’s happening,” Hendrix said. The focus, she said, is on the “most impacted areas.”
They have tapped into local, state and federal resources (the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers) to assess the situation, Hendrix noted.
In the second public comment period later in the meeting, Salotti said she was pleased to hear of the city’s actions but urged greater communication with residents on what is being done.
“I appreciate what you’re doing, but we don’t know it’s going on,” she told Council. “Every time it rains we are petrified.”