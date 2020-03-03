GENEVA — Anri McCusker said she and her husband Chad paid $70,000 for their North Brook Street home last year. They figured the $119,000 assessment on it was a tad high, so they went to City Assessor Stephen Pigeon looking for a reduction.
Anri McCusker said he didn’t agree.
“He was quite rude and refused to even consider it, stating a main reason our assessment wouldn’t be reduced was because we had central air, even though it didn’t work and all our neighbors have it,” she said.
That was last year. When they got their assessment in the mail last month following the latest city-wide property reassessment project, the figure was even higher.
“We were very surprised to see that our assessment increased to $139,000, while some of our neighbors’ homes that are larger in square footage and lot size are assessed lower or the same,” said Anri McCusker. “We have made no improvements to the exterior either, so we are very confused and frustrated about the increase.”
The McCuskers aren’t the only ones. Many residents responded to a recent Finger Lakes Times Facebook callout asking residents to report their new assessments. Some were satisfied, but many were not.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Assistant City Manager/Comptroller Adam Blowers will provide a project overview for City Council. The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at the Geneva Public Safety Building, 255 Exchange St.
Blowers told the Times last month that just because assessments are rising, it does not necessarily mean property owners will be paying more taxes. Taxing jurisdictions, said Blowers, “all have the authority to adjust the tax rate during their budget cycle to offset increases in property value.”
Pigeon said in February that city property values are increasing because of sales and market rents and because the city is in a “stage of revitalization.”
Contacted Monday, Pigeon did not respond to a question asking whether he had been rude to the McCuskers in their 2019 meeting. He did say that he will not be part of the Wednesday presentation at the Council meeting.
Pigeon is holding informal meetings with property owners until the end of March to discuss their assessments. If they remain unsatisfied, the next step is to file a formal complaint with the city’s Board of Assessment Review at Grievance Day, June 16.
For more information, call the City Assessor’s Office at (315) 789-0091.