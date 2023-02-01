GENEVA — When city voters were heading to the polls in November, they were supposed to vote not only on candidates for office, but also whether to approve staggered City Council terms.
However, in what the city described as a “miscommunication” between it and the Ontario County Board of Elections, that didn’t happen.
At its meeting Wednesday, City Council is expected to start the process again.
Last April, Council approved a local law to change the terms, but because the law changes terms of office, it needed approval from voters through a public referendum. On Wednesday, City Council is expected to set a public hearing on the local law for 7 p.m. Feb. 15 at 7 p.m.
An advisory from the city’s attorneys, Midey, Mirras & Ricci, said that the staggered terms change can still take effect in 2024, despite the one-year delay.
“Yes, the city can adopt a law staggering terms of the mayor and city councilors, effective Jan. 1, 2024,” the attorneys wrote.
The attorneys said the local law could be voted on through a special election, at the June 2023 primary or at the general election in November.
They said they made the determination after reviewing a number of court and administrative cases related to “local laws changing terms of elected officials and the candidates whose changed terms were effective the first day of the following year were on the same ballot.” They said the Ontario County Board of Elections “concurred” with their opinion that the term changes could be effective Jan. 1.
City Council members, including the mayor, are currently elected to four-year terms every four years in the general election. However, the principal driver of the proposed change, Mayor Steve Valentino, believes staggering terms would ensure there are always experienced members.
The current City Council had seven newcomers when seated in January 2020. The only members serving prior to the 2019 election were Valentino, then a council member, and Ward 4 Councilor Ken Camera.
The resolution up for adoption Wednesday notes that those seven had “little experience with city government” prior to taking office.
Under the proposed local law, council members and the mayor would be elected in stages, starting with the 2023 election. The mayor, one at-large councilor and councilors representing wards 2, 4 and 6 would be elected to two-year terms that would expire at the end of 2025. In the same election, one at-large councilor and councilors for wards 1,3 and 5 would be elected to four-year terms that would conclude at the end of 2027.
After the 2023 election, the mayor and all city councilors would be elected to four-year terms using the new, staggered time frame.