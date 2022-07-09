GENEVA — The city Public Works Department will begin using fire from a small torch to control weeds on city property.
At Wednesday’s City Council meeting, Jan Regan-Ward 3 proposed a variance to the city code prohibiting outdoor burning to allow the torch to be used for weed control. She was criticized by some Council members, saying the matter should be a staff decision and that Council should be focused on more important issues.
Regan’s agenda briefing said Council voted unanimously in July 2020 to ban the use of synthetic pesticides and fertilizers on city properties.
“Since that time, the Department of Public Works, the city Green Committee, and a consultant with Cornell AgriTech has researched alternatives to the care of green spaces,” she wrote. “The use of flame torches (similar to what is used to start a gas barbecue grill) to control weeds in specific, contained areas is an inexpensive effective approach to killing weeds in many spaces.”
Her briefing said the code speaks to fires such as burning of garbage and her motion, “in an abundance of caution,” sought a variance to allow DPW to test this method.
The cost of the torch was estimated at $100 to $270, a budgeted amount.
Regan said the chemical ban was designed to protect Seneca Lake, the city’s source of drinking water and a recreational asset. She said the Geneva Fire Department has said the torch can be used, with seven conditions, including having a fire extinguisher available when being used.
Councilors Frank Gaglianese III-At Large and Bill Pealer Jr.-Ward 2 said weed growth has been an issue this year, both downtown and in other city spaces.
After more debate, Regan said it appears a variance is not needed and the torch method can be implemented on a trial basis.
In another matter Wednesday, Council appointed Jonathan Millis, Michele Neary, and John Lynch to the Police Budget Advisory Board, and named David Strickland as an alternate. The appointments expire Dec. 31.