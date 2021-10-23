GENEVA — Complaints about the city’s web page — including a weak search engine and an intuitive-challenged navigation system — have been lodged for years.
For city staff, it goes deeper.
Because of regular security breaches, vital data has been lost at cityofgenevany.com. The city’s IT folks had been forced to make nearly weekly repairs related to the website breaches.
The time for a redesign, and security improvements, was imperative, administration told City Council earlier this year.
Ultimately, the city hired Civic Plus to revamp its website. The company, which specializes in web design and security for municipal websites, had redesigned the Ontario and Wayne county websites recently.
City Manager Sage Gerling said the re-fresh and security upgrades are complete for Geneva’s website. The project cost was $24,165, she added.
City officials said Ward 3 Councilor Jan Regan played an integral role in the website project, and she said she thinks users will like what they see.
“The city website is a vital resource for everyone — from residents, volunteers and members of various committees — to those visiting the Finger Lakes,” Regan said in a statement. “It was a priority for the Council to better communicate with all of these constituents, and I hope this new website serves as an important first step in that. We want it to be beautiful, but also informative and easy to use. There are many features from this site the city hopes to incorporate in getting information out in a streamlined, productive way — and I look forward to seeing these offshoots of the website roll out as well.”
What city officials call a “robust” email and text-messaging system replaces the city’s current email blasts, and users are urged to sign up though the “Notify Me” link on the website for news and information of their choosing. They include weekly updates, winter parking alerts, neighborhood information, and calendar updates, including boards, committees and commissions.
Gerling said the city will pay Civic Plus $6,700 annually for services that include web hosting, security, ongoing design, usage assistance, and the notification system.