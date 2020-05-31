GENEVA — The city Police Department is advising all residents to stay home tonight due to the possibility there could be looting and destructive behavior in the city.
The city issued the following press release a short time ago:
"We, along with communities across the world, are mourning the death of George Floyd and others who have been killed in this country. We understand the fear and anger our community members are experiencing because of these senseless acts. We also understand the need to take action, and we are fully in support of peaceful protests and will work with organizers to safely come together.
"The Geneva Police Department has received unconfirmed information that there will be looting and destructive behavior in the Geneva area tonight. We are aware of the potential situation and have put protocol in place.
"We ask all citizens to stay home indoors and not participate in any action that would cause harm to another human being or property. Business owners, please make sure your property is locked.
"We are a community that stands strong together. Thank you for staying home, being safe and demonstrating our collective respect for our Geneva."