GENEVA — The city is looking for input on branding and design options for its parks and trails.
Design consultants from Sue Steele Landscape Architects will be at the Geneva Farmers Market at Lakefront Park from 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The marketing efforts are specific to parks, greenways and open spaces within the city,” said city planner Katie Labbe. “The sign design will assist with wayfinding on new greenways and trails and enhance neighborhood aesthetics and identity.”
She said the city of Geneva is implementing portions of the Open Space and Connectivity strategy within its state-approved North End Brownfield Opportunity Area revitalization plan. The 430-acre area extends from the city’s northern boundary to the Seneca Lake shoreline and generally from Genesee Street to the city’s eastern boundary.
“Development of the parks and open space branding and signage are intended to promote existing city parks and open spaces, as well as not-yet completed greenways and regional trails,” Labbe explained.
“The promotion of open space and connectivity priorities are essential complements to the city’s overall BOA and related strategies for development of its numerous brownfield sites.”