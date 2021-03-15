GENEVA — Work zone signs will be a fixture in the city for the next two years, as two major construction projects get started that officials hope will bring additional energy to downtown and greater connectivity to the lakefront.
The city has advertised for bids for the Routes 5&20 Corridor Reconfiguration and Downtown Streetscape Project, both funded in large part from the state’s $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative, which the city was awarded in 2016.
Joe Venuti, director of public works, said the two projects are being bid as one project, with the streetscape work starting first.
Bids are due back March 31, and Venuti said he and City Manager Sage Gerling will award the bid based on the recommendation of Barton & Loguidice, the engineering and architectural firm handling the project for the city.
He expects bids in the $6 to $10 million range.
The streetscape project, likely to begin in June, runs up Castle Street from Routes 5&20 to North and South Main streets; Main Street to Seneca Street; and Exchange Street going east from Castle to the intersection with Lake Street.
The project calls for creating a more pedestrian-friendly downtown that includes reducing the lengths of street crossings through “bumpouts,” which extend the sidewalk into the street. Modernized signalization and traffic lights, along with bike shelters, benches and “seat walks” also are part of the designs in some of areas of the project. The “green infrastructure” includes plantings and permeable surfaces designed to slow and filter stormwater runoff into Seneca Lake.
A lighter amount of street work is planned for Main Street between Castle and Seneca, said Venuti, but shortened crosswalks with bumpouts are planned at the Seneca-Main intersection as well.
The second phase, the Routes 5&20 work, could begin in late 2021 but is more likely to start in 2022, said Venuti. That project includes several “road-calming” elements that include reducing the four-lane highway to two lanes where it straddles downtown. It also includes a bike/walking lane up the arterial to Hamilton Street.
The city opted to do the streetscape project first, and the contractor is not allowed to proceed with the Routes 5&20 portion until the downtown portion is substantially complete, said Venuti.
He said the city understands the streetscape project will put a strain on downtown businesses and parking.
“There’s going to be a definite inconvenience on all accounts,” he said. “We’re really in tune with the businesses’ losses because of covid, and we’re worried about how construction will affect them. We’re cognizant of that.”
Indeed, said Venuti, one of the stipulations of the streetscape project is that businesses must be accessible at all times.
City Manager Gerling said there was no choice but to proceed in 2021.
“Due to grant funding timelines, we are not able to delay the project, and we are mindful of the downtown impact of COVID-19 and will focus on efforts to make sure that everyone knows that Geneva is open for business during the construction,” she said.
As an engineer, Venuti said he loves the design for the downtown streets, but as a DPW director, he has concerns about maintenance and upkeep of the streetscape “furniture” and green infrastructure. He noted there are 9,200 plantings — from trees to grasses to shrubs — planned for downtown.
As for 5&20, some of the same concepts come into play, including shorter crossings from downtown to the lakefront with the reduction in lanes. There are, however, turn lanes for the three downtown streets connected to 5&20 — Elizabeth Blackwell, Castle and Lake streets.
He said the reduction from four to two lanes in the downtown area of 5&20 will take some adjusting for motorists, and he believes that regardless of whether the state Department of Transportation agrees to lower the speed limit — it’s currently 45 MPH — “it will inherently slow them down.”
Venuti pointed to the planning that went into the final designs for both projects, including extensive community engagement involving multiple public meetings and citizen and merchant advisory groups.
“We’re excited about it,” he said. “I’m looking forward to the results of all the hard work.”