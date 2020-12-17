GENEVA — The conversion of DeSales High School into 15 apartments cleared its final hurdle Monday when the city Planning Board gave its blessing to the site and architectural plans submitted by owner Massa Construction Inc. of Geneva.
Massa needs only to obtain a permit to start renovations at the 90 Pulteney St. building. While the company plans to retain the basic shell of the two-story structure, the upgrades that are planned include a new roof, windows, entranceways, and elevator.
The interior would be converted into seven first-floor and eight upper-floor apartments. Tenant storage would be in the basement.
The gymnasium in the west end of the building is not part of the DeSales Apartments project.
Massa bought the school from Our Lady of Peace Parish in August 2018 for $380,000. The school closed in 2014 after a century of operation. It was leased to Finger Lakes Community College as its Geneva Campus Center until 2017.
Also Monday, city planners approved a subdivision plan submitted by the city Industrial Development Agency that consolidates seven vacant parcels at North Exchange and East North streets into a single property. Known as the Geneva Gateway Project, an unidentified developer has been waiting for the consolidation before announcing plans for the area.