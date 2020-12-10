GENEVA — The city Planning Board will meet Monday night, and a review of Massa Construction Inc.’s proposal to convert DeSales High School into 15 apartments is part of its two-pronged agenda.
The 7 p.m. session will be conducted via Zoom teleconferencing. Anyone interested in commenting on the plan must register for a 3-minute block of time by emailing leb@geneva.ny.us.
Planners will review the Geneva-based company’s plans for the building at 90 Pulteney St.; it operated for 100 years until closing in 2014. Nick Massa, a former DeSales student, bought the property from Our Lady of Peace Parish in 2018 for $380,000.
Massa’s proposal calls for seven first-floor and eight second-floor apartments. There would be one- and two-bedroom units ranging in size from 932 to 1,632 square feet. Tenant storage would be in the basement, and an elevator would be installed on the north side. There would be extensive exterior renovations and upgrades, along with a new parking lot.
The project would be called DeSales Apartments.
The Ontario County Planning Board reviewed the project last month. If the city planners sign off, Massa can begin construction once the company has its building permit squared away.
Also Monday, planners will examine the city Industrial Development Agency’s plan to combine parcels at 2 and 14 N. Exchange St., and 5, 7, 11 and 15 E. North St., into one property to be sold to a potential developer. That proposal also received approval from the county Planning Board.
Both applications can be reviewed in the city Engineering Office on the third floor of City Hall at 47 Castle St., or by visiting the city’s website. Comments on either application can be mailed or dropped off at City Hall or sent to nlb@geneva.ny.us.