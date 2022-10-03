GENEVA — City police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning at Courtyard Apartments that left two men with serious injuries, and another on Greenhurst Avenue that resulted in no injuries.
In a news release, Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua and Lt. Matt Colton said officers responded to the apartment complex near East North Street just after midnight. Officers heard a gunshot in the area and learned two males, both in their 30s, had gunshot wounds.
The men were taken by personal vehicles to Geneva General Hospital. Passalacqua said the men are expected to survive, but both were in critical condition as of Sunday morning.
While officers were at Courtyard Apartments, several 911 calls were received for gunshots fired into a residence on Greenhurst Avenue at approximately 1:15 a.m. Passalacqua said two vehicles pulled up to the house and multiple shots were fired inside. The two vehicles were gone by the time police arrived.
Passalacqua said the house was occupied at the time of the incident, including young children, but no one was hurt.
As of Sunday morning, police did not know if the shootings were related. The Ontario County sheriff’s office and state police are assisting in the case.
Anyone with information on the shootings is urged to contact the Geneva Police Department at 315-789-1111 or 315-828-6771. Any and all information can remain confidential.
People can also text tips to 315-781-0096 or email tips@geneva.ny.us.