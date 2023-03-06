GENEVA — City police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate numerous incidents of graffiti in different areas this past weekend.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Colton said the incidents are believed to have occurred between 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 a.m. Sunday. Officers responded to a Munson Avenue residence Sunday morning and found graffiti on an outbuilding.
Officers later found more graffiti on personal property, residences, businesses, playgrounds, outbuildings, and vehicles. Among the locations are Humbert Street, Gulvin Park, Geneva Club Beverage, the Finger Lakes Welcome Center, and Seneca Lake State Park.
“The graffiti contained hateful and offensive messages and/or images,” Colton said. “The Geneva Department of Public Works was contacted immediately after locating the graffiti. They were asked to clean the graffiti.”
Police are urging citizens to report any graffiti and/or acts of vandalism on their property. People who have security cameras at their homes or businesses and may have surveillance footage of any suspects in the area of East North Street, Wadsworth Street, Herbert Street, Hallenbeck Avenue, and Middle Street are also urged to contact police.
On Monday, Colton released surveillance footage of three people seen on security cameras near the Welcome Center. Anyone with information on the people or knowledge of the crimes is urged to contact the Geneva PD at 315-789-1111 or 315-828-6771.
People can also text tips to 315-781-0096 or email them to tips@geneva.ny.us.