GENEVA — City police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate several residential burglaries and items stolen from cars during the overnight hours Monday into Tuesday.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the area of Pine Street to look into a reported burglary. Officers canvassed the area, finding that several unlocked vehicles had been gone through.
Two more residents later contacted police, saying their houses had been entered and items stolen. Valenti said the incidents were reported in the areas between Hamilton Street to William Street, and Monroe Street to South Main Street.
“We are checking any and all video that we can, as well as speaking with residents,” Valenti said.
Valenti said the department is urging residents to lock their doors and windows at night, as well as vehicles. People should call 911 if they see or hearing anything unusual.
Anyone with information on the incidents is urged to call Detective Matt Colton at (315) 828-6779 or email mkc@geneva.ny.us. People can also text tips to (315) 366-8919, call (315) 781-0096 or 911, or email tips@geneva.ny.us.