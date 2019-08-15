GENEVA — City police made another arrest Tuesday in what has been a rash of recent burglaries.
Geneva Police Department Lt. Matt Valenti said shortly after 1 a.m., officers responded to a burglary in progress at the Castle Mini-Mart on Castle Street after someone saw suspicious activity.
Officers found the front door had been damaged, and someone had gotten in the store and taken items. The person who called police said the suspect went up West Avenue.
A search of the area, including an Ontario County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, led to a home on West Avenue. Police arrested Therian D. Atkins, 35, of Hamilton Street, and charged him with third-degree burglary (class D felony).
Atkins was taken to the county jail for arraignment. Valenti said items stolen from the store were recovered; they included money, alcohol and cigarettes.
The arrest follows three others after recent burglaries at the Family Dollar on Exchange Street and Cam’s Pizzeria, also on Exchange. In the Castle Mini-Mart arrest, Valenti credited the person who saw the suspicious activity with calling 911.
“I would also like to credit our officers for their great work,” Valenti said. “They were able to solve these cases pretty quickly.”
People who have information on crimes in the city are urged to call 911, (315) 781-0096, or email tips@geneva.ny.us.
