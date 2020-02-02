GENEVA — In what city Police Chief Mike Passalacqua called the largest drug bust in the city’s history, police seized more than $162,000 in cash, more than 2 pounds of cocaine, 20-plus pounds of marijuana, several vehicles and a gun in a Thursday-night raid.
Passalacqua reported the bust in a press release sent to media outlets around dinnertime Friday.
“As far as I know, this is the biggest single one-event drug bust in city history,” Passalacqua said by phone later Friday night. “To my knowledge, it’s the biggest combination of drugs and currency we’ve ever seized.”
The raid took place about 8:30 p.m. Thursday. Police executed two search warrants at an undisclosed address in the city.
Passalacqua said due to intelligence gained through the investigation, the Ontario County sheriff’s office’s Emergency Response Team, more commonly known as a SWAT team, was utilized. Authorities seized the currency, drugs, vehicles and a loaded handgun; the latter was determined to be stolen. Passalacqua said the street value of the cocaine and marijuana was estimated at more than $100,000.
The bust was the result of an investigation that lasted about two months, the chief said.
Passalacqua said the main suspect has a history with the city Police Department. That person is being held at the Ontario County Jail without bail on other charges, but police aren’t releasing the suspect’s name at this time.
“I am not releasing the suspect’s name or the address (of the raid), but I will at some point,” Passalacqua said, noting he came to that decision after discussing the case with the Ontario County district attorney’s office.
Passalacqua said the investigation, which comes as police are investigating a shooting that occurred last weekend, is “very active and ongoing.”
“We’ve got a heckuva lot more work to do on this case,” Passalacqua said. “It’s been a busy week. We remain committed to fighting back against the dangerous drugs which are being trafficked within our city.”
On Saturday, Passalacqua said in a text message to the Times that Thursday’s drug bust and last weekend’s shooting are not connected.