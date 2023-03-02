GENEVA — A city police officer was injured last month after the patrol vehicle she was driving hit a light pole with a concrete base.
Geneva Police Chief Mike Passalacqua sent the accident report to the Times Wednesday following a Freedom of Information Law request earlier this week.
The accident happened at approximately 6:45 p.m. Feb. 11 in the Finger Lakes Community College parking lot, near William Street. Officer Jennifer Perry was in a 2020 Dodge Suburban SUV, and another GPD vehicle was in the lot, also.
According to the report, Perry put the vehicle into drive and accelerated to leave the lot. She hit the pole and concrete base after going 30-40 feet, causing damage to the front left of the vehicle.
The police report said H&H Towing took the vehicle to Geneva Coach.
The report listed Perry as being injured, but did not specify to what extent. Nor did the report indicate if Perry was responding to a police call.
“I can confirm the patrol vehicle was involved in an MVA (motor-vehicle accident),” Geneva PD Lt. Matt Colton wrote in an email to the Times Monday. “However, we are not elaborating on anything further.”